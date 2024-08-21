UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,085,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total value of $1,939,662.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $335.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

