Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.79

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 10630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.