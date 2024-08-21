Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,980. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

