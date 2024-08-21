Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 20,353 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $196,406.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.9% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 822,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 389,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

