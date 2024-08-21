Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 726,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

