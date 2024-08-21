US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.19

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 50468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.