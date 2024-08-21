US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Shares Down 4.6%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.36 ($0.45). Approximately 6,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 73,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.15.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.