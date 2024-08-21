Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

