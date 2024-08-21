Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 244,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

