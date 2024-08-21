Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.53

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1087438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,028.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

