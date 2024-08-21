Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Down 2.3%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 25,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

