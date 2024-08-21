VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.7%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.57. 865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

