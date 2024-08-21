VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.7%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.57. 865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.