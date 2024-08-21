Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 455,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

VTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 120,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,103. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

