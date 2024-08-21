Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

