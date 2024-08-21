Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.84 and last traded at $77.25. 2,990,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,781,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

