Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.