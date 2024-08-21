Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 guidance at $0.05-$0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.200 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSCO opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

