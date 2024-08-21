Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 guidance at $0.05-$0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.200 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %
VSCO opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
