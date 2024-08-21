Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $66.63, but opened at $63.90. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 1,410,565 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

