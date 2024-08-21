Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

