Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,126,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916,879 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

