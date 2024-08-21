Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $320.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $267.38 and last traded at $266.58. 797,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,183,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.47.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

