VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Purchases $100,500.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.