Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vontier has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.