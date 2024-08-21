Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.5% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.63. Approximately 2,427,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,621,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.