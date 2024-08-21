Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 0.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 97,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 309,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.27.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

