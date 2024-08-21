Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) dropped 30.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 7,336,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 842,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.66).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Watkin Jones Trading Down 29.6 %
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
