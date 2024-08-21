Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) dropped 30.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 7,336,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 842,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.66).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £91.98 million, a P/E ratio of -424.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.56.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

