Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.