Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

FAUG opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

