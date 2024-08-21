Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

