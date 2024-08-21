Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.