Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,442 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,891 shares of company stock worth $11,244,549. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

