Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in F5 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.