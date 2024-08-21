Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

