Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.