WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Insider Junkoo Kim Buys 18,935 Shares

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Junkoo Kim bought 18,935 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $241,231.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 924,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,823.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Junkoo Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48.

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBTN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

