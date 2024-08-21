WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,899. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

