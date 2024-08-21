Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $175.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

GWRE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. 7,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

