Wendy’s (WEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Wendy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Wendy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Wendy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

