Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOWL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

