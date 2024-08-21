WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $184.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.71.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

