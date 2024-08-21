West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

WFG stock opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

