Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $862.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $967.08 and a 200-day moving average of $946.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

