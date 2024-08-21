WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

WH Ireland Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.43.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

