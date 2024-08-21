Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $711.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,060 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $104,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $104,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,641,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,129 in the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

