Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

