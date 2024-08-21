Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.
Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.
About Windtree Therapeutics
Further Reading
