Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 1,147,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 170,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Windward from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Windward alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Windward

Windward Stock Up 1.7 %

Windward Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,966.67 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.