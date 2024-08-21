Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $373.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.57.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WING shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.65.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

