WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.96

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 5030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

