Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.1 %

WIX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.