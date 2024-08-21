WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$257.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$249.00 to C$257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$224.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$216.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$214.64. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The stock has a market cap of C$27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

